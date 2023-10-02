- Two children are dead after apparently falling into a pool at a San Jose daycare center and drowning. The ages of the children have not been publicized, and the daycare center was based out of a home on Fleetwood Drive. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- A brush fire in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood is threatening several residences. Firefighters have been battling the blaze, on the 3000 block of Parker Avenue, and it appeared at least one house sustained some damage after a possible ember landed on its roof. [NBC Bay Area]
- It is being called a political blunder that Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment to California's vacant senate seat, Laphonza Butler, has been living in Maryland since 2021. Newsom says that Butler still owns a home in California and will be re-registering to vote here, but Rep. Darrell Issa is making hay and suggesting the appointment could be illegal. [Chronicle / Fox News]
- The commercial space at 555 Fulton, approved four years ago to become a Trader Joe's, has changed hands and so the store may actually be moving forward at last. The Chinese development firm that owned the building and has been caught up in scandal sold the ground-floor space to Palo Alto-based Avery Bays Real Estate. [SF Business Times]
- SF's Department of Public Works is
- Not surprisingly, Bob Lee murder suspect Nima Momeni has been denied bail for a second time. [SF Standard]
- Free COVID-19 booster shots are available at Mission community spots this week. [Mission Local]
- And Hoodline has a bunch of photos from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass over the weekend.
Top photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero/Hoodline