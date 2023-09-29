The man who died Thursday morning when an underground trench he was working in collapsed, burying him alive, has been identified.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office revealed Friday that the deceased was 25-year-old Javier Romero of Alameda County.

According to city officials, Romero was a contractor working on a sewer upgrade construction project on the 1100 block of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when the trench caved in, burying him under eight feet of dirt. It would be two hours before rescuers were able to dig through the dirt to reach him, at which point he was pronounced dead.

"Over 50 firefighters working together to effectively reach the individual, evaluate the individual for signs of life, and unfortunately two hours into this incident we are naming this a fatal incident," said SFFD Captain Jonathan Baxter, speaking to reporters Thursday.

Romero was one of multiple workers in the trench when it collapsed, but the others all managed to escape.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the project the contractors were working on is the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's Panhandle and Inner Sunset Large Sewer Rehabilitation Project — the same one that has recently been causing gross odors all around the Lower Haight.

The Department of Public Works was managing the project, and the name of the contractor doing the work is D'Arcy & Harty Construction Inc.

The SFPUC put out a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this worker, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this situation. We want to thank all of the crews who responded to the scene and worked swiftly and tirelessly on this incident."

Photo: SFFD