Some sort of collapse occurred Thursday morning in a technical trench near the Lower Haight neighborhood, trapping one person underground.

The details are still coming in, but the San Francisco Fire Department was undertaking a rescue effort near the intersection of Divisadero and Oak streets Thursday morning. A collapse occurred just before 10:30 a.m., and the SFFD's public information officer, Captain Jonathan Baxter, tweeted that there was one person trapped under an estimated eight feet of dirt.

1100 Block of Divisdero Technical Trench Rescue with one trapped estimated 8 feet under dirt.



MEDIA STAGING IS THE NW CORNER OF DIVISEDERO AT OAK



Heavy Rescue teams are working beneath Oak street at Divisadero.

Avoid the area.



Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LAZz0KkqeY — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 28, 2023





The nature of the trench or what kind of construction or other activity had been going on there is not clear. Firefighters were pictured in the area focused on the sidewalk and street just outside a garage, where they were digging to remove dirt. The garage can be seen below, between two Victorian buildings on the 1100 block of Oak Street.

Photo: Google Street View

Motorists are being told to avoid the area, and traffic is backing up on both Oak and Divisadero.

ABC 7 has live helicopter footage of the rescue effort.

Update: According to Captain Baxter, a "sidewalk collapse occurred during utility construction work."

This is a developing story.