- Light rain is expected tonight into tomorrow morning along the coast, and at least the western neighborhoods of San Francisco are likely to see some drizzle. The Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur are likely to see a bit more. [Chronicle]
- A 70-year-old driver was killed on the Bay Bridge approach in Oakland on Thursday night. The crash occurred just west of the metering lights at 8:17 p.m., according to the CHP. [KRON4]
- SF Supervisor Dean Preston has introduced legislation that would ban right turns on red lights for city motorists, for pedestrian safety. If passed, San Francisco would be the second-largest city after New York to have such a ban. [SFGate]
- The elderly suspect in a Solano County cold case killing of a young boy in 1987 made his first court appearance on Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- New York City is going through what the governor called a "life-threatening rainfall event," with widespread flooding and half the city's subways disabled as a result. [New York Times]
- Aerosmith, who kicked off a 40-date farewell tour earlier this month, has postponed all of their remaining concert dates, including a December 1 show in San Francisco, due to frontman Steven Tyler's vocal injury which is "more serious than initially thought." [Chronicle]
- Melania Trump has just renegotiated her marriage agreement with Donald Trump for at least the third time, hoping to protect herself and 17-year-old son Baron financially from the fallout from Trump's many legal woes. [Page Six]
Photo: Sid Verma