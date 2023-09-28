- A man died at about 1:08 a.m. Thursday morning at the 16th Street BART Plaza, but foul play is not suspected. BART surveillance video showed a man sitting down in the plaza, and 15 minutes later he “slumped over,” according to BART spokesperson Chris Filippi, and BART Police officers declared him dead at the scene. [Chronicle]
- Several media publications wondered Wednesday whether a government shutdown could scale back Fleet Week, and now KTVU reports a shutdown could cancel the Blue Angels air show. KTVU says they spoke with “a Navy spokesperson,” and they report that in the case of an increasingly likely looking government shutdown, “there will be no (ship) tours and no Blue Angels air show.” Still, there are many other events scheduled for Fleet Week. [KTVU]
- Sierra ski resorts are poised to see the first snow of the season on Saturday. Mono County’s Mammoth Mountain could see up to four inches of snow Saturday, but closer to home, the low-pressure front from Canada could bring some drizzle to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this weekend. [LA Times]
- A San Jose man has been charged with fatally poisoning his mother with fentanyl over an inheritance and money dispute. [Bay Area News Group]
- Gas prices are again tipping up to more than $6 a gallon in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin Counties. [NBC Bay Area]
- Heads up, Oakland and Alameda drivers, the Webster Tube between those two cities will be closed next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. the next morning. [Hoodline]
Image: SAN FRANCISCO - OCT 7: The Blue Angels aerobatic flight team performs during Fleet Week on October 7, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images)