A high-speed collision Sunday morning in East Oakland left two people dead and another injured, and the 25-year-old driver who was allegedly responsible tried to flee the scene.

A black Lexus crashed into a white Lexus at 73rd Avenue and Holly Street Sunday just before 10 a.m., T-boning it and gravely injuring everyone inside. As KTVU reports, "The impact was so powerful, that the white Lexus [that was] hit rolled over and came within inches of smashing into a nearby home."

Two people in the white car, a 67-year-old woman from Antioch, and the car’s driver, a 64-year-old man from Richmond, were both killed. A passenger in the backseat, a 48-year-old man from Richmond, was hospitalized.

Oakland police say that the 25-year-old driver of the black Lexus attempted to flee on foot after the crash, but was apprehended nearby. KPIX reports that the black Lexus, which sustained significant damage as well, had been stolen out of Daly City.

The suspect, who is an Oakland resident, has not been publicly identified, and it was unclear, police said, whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, per the East Bay Times.

Neighbors tell KTVU that the intersection of 73rd and Holly is dangerous, and has been the scene of many crashes.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.

