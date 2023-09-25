- Air quality is good and Monday's weather will be relatively warm, especially inland, with some clouds and a chance of rain in the North Bay tonight from that atmospheric river storm to the north. Tomorrow, thought, starts a warm trend, and the rest of the week should be nice "actual summer" weather in SF. [ABC 7]
- A 19-year-old passenger was killed Sunday morning and a 19-year-old driver was critically injured in a possible DUI crash in Sonoma County, in the area of Oak Grove Avenue and Graton Road, west of SR-116. [KRON4]
- Gas prices in California went up 14 cents in the last week, even though in typical years prices would come down after Labor Day. [KRON4]
- Ferry ridership across the Bay is climbing back up to pre-pandemic levels. [Oakland North]
- The plight of residents of Point Reyes Station and other West Marin communities continue to push to become a designated Dark Sky Place with no light pollution. [New York Times]
- The Writers Guild has struck a tentative deal with Hollywood studios, meaning their strike may end soon — but there's no deal for the actors' union yet. [Associated Press]
- Ahead of another big Powerball jackpot, the California Lottery is highlighting the "luckiest" stores at which to buy tickets. [KPIX]
Photo: Yaroslav Muzychenko