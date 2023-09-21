- Rupert Murdoch, at age 92, just announced he is stepping down as CEO of Fox and News Corp. In the real-life version of Succession, Murdoch's son Lachlan will take over the family business, and Murdoch assured staffers in a memo that he remains in "robust health." [CNN]
- A person was robbed around 6 a.m. this morning on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley by a suspect holding an AR-15-style rifle. The robbery occurred at 2468 Telegraph Avenue, according to UC police, and the suspects fled northbound in a Lexus SUV. [KRON4]
- Video shows a gun buttle that erupted Tuesday night between as many as four individuals on a residential street in East Oakland. No injuries were reported, but multiple cars and at least one home were left with bullet holes. [KTVU]
- A family is suing Google over its Maps app which it says led a man over a collapsed bridge at night, leading to his death. [CNN]
- The hard-right cabal in the House has once again shot down Speaker Kevin McCarthy's attempt to pass a defense spending bill, pushing things closer to a government shutdown. [New York Times]
- A project to build a new rail line between Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley is moving forward. [KRON4]
- George R.R. Martin, John Grisham, and other famous authors are joining in on the Authors Guild's class-action suit against OpenAI and ChatGPT, regarding the use of their work. [CNN]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist