- A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at 18th and Valencia streets in the Mission. The pedestrian was seen lying unconscious in the street, and the driver cooperated with police. [KPIX]
- A video of a group of young tourists who tried to stop car burglars from stealing their belongings at Fort Mason has gone viral. Two of the men were injured after they tried hanging on to the thieves' getaway car. [KPIX]
- In addition to it being Folsom Street Fair weekend this weekend, it is also Muni Heritage Weekend. While some may opt for harnesses and dark rooms, others may prefer nerding out on a vintage streetcar ride. [SFMTA]
- Tarantula mating season has gotten underway on Mount Diablo, Mount Hamilton, and other rocky, hilly spots around the Bay. Mating season brings out the usually shy, hairy spiders, the males anyway, who go off in search of a mate. [NBC Bay Area]
- Facing some dissatisfied customers, Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings, and on hosts who charge exorbitant cleaning fees. [KPIX]
- CVS is closing another SF location, the one at 601 Mission Street. [Chronicle]
- Starting next week, you can order more free at-home COVID tests from the government. [NBC News]
- The Biden Administration is canceling $37 million worth of student-loan debt from the for-profit University of Phoenix. [CNN]
- The SF Giants were just swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks, killing their last chance to make it into the playoffs. [KPIX]
Photo: Lena Taranenko