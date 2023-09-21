The sudden death of breakout Euphoria star Angus Cloud in Oakland in July prompted speculation that it was a suicide. But a coroner's report has now ruled the death accidental.

Angus Cloud, who like Euphoria star Zendaya got his start acting in his native Oakland, died at the age of 25 on July 31, at his family's home. Relatives say they found him with his head down on his desk, having gone to sleep and not woken up.

As KRON4 now reports, via the coroner and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Cloud's cause of death has been ruled to be acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepine. And the coroner says it was an "accidental death."

"Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," wrote his mother, Lisa Cloud, a week after her son's death."

She said Angus had been talking about taking care of his sisters, and was reorganizing his home on that last day.

"He did not intend to end his life," the mother said. "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world... Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case."

Angus Cloud, whose family is mostly from Ireland, was born in Oakland in 1998. He was a classmate of Zendaya's at Oakland School for the Arts, and landed his breakout role as sensitive drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria, a role he played for two seasons. There was speculation that the character may have been killed at the end of Season 2, and Season 3 had not yet started production.

Following his death, his image was added to a mural on East 19th Street between 3rd and Park in Oakland.

In an interview for Interview magazine last year, Cloud said what while he never went to college himself, he did sneak into UC Berkeley frat parties as a teenager — and he recently played a frat bro in the movie The Line, which has not yet been widely released.

He also said he was highly uncomfortable with fame so far. "I’d rather people didn’t recognize me. I’m not mad at them because they do, but I’d rather they didn’t. I just want to have regular interactions with people. I don’t want to be treated special."

Top image: Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)