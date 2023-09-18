A Napa County resident engaged in a seriously cinematic act of self-defense on Saturday morning, attacking his attacker with the same knife he was stabbed with.

It's not really clear what the interloper in this case was after — possibly this was an attempted break-in gone wrong but the suspect didn't think anyone was home?

As the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook, they arrested 33-year-old Andrew Kenneth Dixon Saturday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon.

A 61-year-old homeowner had "stepped outside his house after the power went out," according to the Napa Valley Register, and he encountered Dixon on his property. This was just after 9 a.m. Saturday on the 5200 block of Silverado Trail.

Some sort of argument and physical altercation ensued in which Dixon allegedly stabbed the homeowner in the back. The homeowner then reportedly pulled the knife out of his own back and stabbed Dixon with it in the torso, and then used the knife to subdue him until authorities arrived.





Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said that both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what Dixon, a resident of Long Beach, was doing in the county, or if he was responsible for cutting the power line to the homeowner's house.

As of Saturday afternoon, Dixon was being held without bail.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson