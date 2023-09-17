- The original soundstage and production facility in San Rafael used by George Lucas' Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) announced that it’s shutting down. Although Lucas moved his operations to San Francisco's Presidio nearly two decades ago, the facility served as a home to 32TEN Studios as well as props and models from various movies, including the Millennium Falcon and Chewbacca's head, 32TEN Studios’ current owners are closing the site due to declining use of practical effects and production halts caused by industry strikes. [KGO]
- The Oakland Roots professional soccer team is offering fans the opportunity to become part-owners for $100 — and it’s hosting an equity crowdfunding campaign that’s already raised about $1.8 million out of their $2 million goal. Their intention is to use these funds to expand their reach and construct a new stadium on an unused parking lot at the Oakland Coliseum. [KQED]
- The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton hosted the annual Corgi Con on Saturday, after it was moved from its usual Ocean Beach location. Hundreds of corgis and their owners showed up for games, contests, and general cuteness. [KNTV]
- A former driving instructor from the Peninsula, Johnnatan Zelaya Izaguirre, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for coercing teenage girls into creating and distributing pornography online and engaging in sexual acts with some of them. Izaguirre, based in Redwood City, pleaded guilty to federal charges in May after being initially arrested in January 2022, confessing to recruiting girls aged 14 to 17 to create explicit images for online posting and admitted to having sexual relations with at least two of them. [Mercury News]
- Sunday is the 44th annual Haight Street Fair, which will shut down the roads between Masonic and Stanyan for a day of local music, art, and shopping. [Website]
- A new online trivia game created by transit advocate Chris Arvin challenges players to name as many San Francisco streets as possible from memory, and it's really fun. [Chronicle]
- The city of Berkeley is conducting its inaugural test of a new outdoor warning system on Sunday to enhance emergency communication tools in preparation for potential disasters. [KTVU]
