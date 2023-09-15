A person was found "fully engulfed in flames" Thursday morning inside a car on fire in East Oakland, and Oakland police are seeking leads in the case.

The burning car was found around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of 35th Avenue, near International Boulevard in Oakland.

As KTVU reports, firefighters and police found a person in the car, who was pulled out and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Firefighters say that the fire appeared deliberately set.

Oakland police are investigating the case as an attempted homicide, and anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.

On Thursday night at 7:45 p.m., Oakland firefighters also responded to an RV fire at 24th and Willow streets in West Oakland. The fire was "impinging on [a] large building," according to the fire department, and was quickly extinguished.

One person living in the RV was displaced.

Last night, at approx 745pm, crews responded to a fully involved RV fire at 24th & Willow St that was impinging on large building. The quick response by E3, E5, E1, T3, B2, FI1 prevented the fire from entering the building & causing further damage. One person was displaced. pic.twitter.com/bTTzb5SNZw — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 13, 2023

Photo: Oakland Fire Department