A second location of SoMa’s Sextant Coffee Roasters will fill the void left by Valencia Street late-night pizza place Arinell Pizza, with an opening date of late next month.

It was nearly a year ago to the day when we learned that Valencia Street late-night drunken pizza slice destination Arinell Pizza had closed permanently after 33 years at Valencia and 16th streets. But we now have news that a new jolt will wake up that 509 Valencia Street location, as Eater SF reports that South of Market cafe Sextant Coffee Roasters will be moving in to the former Arinell Pizza space, establishing their second location in the city.

Sextant Coffee Roasters’ SoMa location has been serving Ethiopian coffee at Tenth and Folsom streets since 2014. The new Valencia Street location will also be owned and operated by Ethiopian-born Kinani Ahmed, recognized by the StarChefs' 2016 Rising Stars Gala, and who’s previously owned the former Jebena Coffee & Tea in the Tenderloin.

“I’ve lived here for the last 33 years,” Ahmed told Eater SF. “I was born in Ethiopia but have lived here most of my life. I’m a part of the community, and I want to be a part of the Mission community, too.”

Eater SF reports the new space will serve an array of Ethiopian coffees, as well as Brazilian and Colombian coffees too. There will also be house-made syrups, and matcha lattes, which fills a void after the closing of nearby Stonemill Matcha drew huge lines in late August.

In terms of food, the French Spot chef Vincent Attali will reportedly provide pastries, and open-faced breakfast sandwiches will also be on the menu.

According to Eater SF, the new Valencia Street Sextant Coffee Roasters is planning to open “by the end of October.”

Image: Dave L. via Yelp

