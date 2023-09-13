Riders of the K-Ingleside and M-Ocean View be aware, Muni is closing the Twin Peaks Tunnel every night for a week starting Thursday, and the Forest Hill and West Portal stations will close at 9 p.m. September 14-21.

The 106-year-old Twin Peaks tunnel, along the route lines of Muni’s K-Ingleside and M-Ocean View street cars, sometimes shows its age (or is affected by occasional construction mistakes by the SFMTA). And to avoid such Muni unpleasantness, the venerable tunnel must sometimes undergo serious maintenance inspections. That’s going to be the case starting Thursday night, as the SFMTA has announced Twin Peaks Tunnel will be closed at 9 p.m. every night starting Thursday, September 14, and lasting through Thursday, September 21.

The K-Ingleside and and M-Ocean View lines will operate bus shuttles on those evenings to carry riders to closed-off stops, and the L-Taraval Bus will operate between Church Station and the zoo. Normal service will resume each morning at around 5 a.m.

“The SFMTA will close the Twin Peaks Tunnel early each night between Castro and West Portal Stations from Thursday, September 14 until Thursday, September 21, 2023 to complete the detailed ceiling inspection,” SMFTA said in an announcement.

The shutdown will mostly only affect riders of the K and M light-rail trains, but the Forest Hill and West Portal stations will be closed at 9 p.m. for the eight consecutive nights. There will be K and L bus service between the Church and Balboa Park stations, and L shuttle buses between Church Station and the zoo. The transit agency adds that “Riders traveling downtown can transfer to a Shuttle train at either Castro or Church stations.”

For what it’s worth, SFMTA claims that “Next Muni predictions will be operating to provide arrival information to riders.” So cross your fingers on those predictions being available, or the signs even working, nighttime K and M riders.

Image: @SFMTA_Muni via Twitter