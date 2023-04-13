- Outbound service on the K and M Muni lines this weekend will replaced by shuttle buses at Church Station this weekend as the SFMTA performs maintenance work on the 105-year-old Twin Peaks Tunnel. Service on S-Shuttle trains will run as usual between Castro and Embarcadero stations, and the N-Judah and J-Church lines won't be affected. [SFBay]
- A session of the California Senate this morning was relocated to another location outside the Capitol building due to a "credible threat." The CHP is reportedly on the scene in large numbers, and informed the Senate of the threat. [Associated Press]
- Two people were shot and injured Wednesday in Oakland near the city's Fruitvale District. [KPIX]
- Virginia Nishita, the widow of murdered KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita, is joining calls for Alameda County DA Pamela Price to resign or be recalled. [KRON4]
- COVID-sniffing dogs are being used in healthcare settings in the Bay Area and elsewhere to quickly sniff out positive COVID cases — which they can do with just a sniff of a sock. [KPIX]
- Caltrans says it has filled 4,200 potholes in Santa Clara County in the wake of this winter's atmospheric rivers, which caused damage to roads, and they filled around 2,000 in Alameda County. [KRON4]
- A Bay Area woman says that a Safeway credit card reader at a checkout stand with tap-to-pay technology read her credit card through her purse, and she was charged without ever taking it out of her bag. [ABC 7]
