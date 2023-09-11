  • A woman was carjacked Sunday morning in Piedmont while she was trying to put her child in a carseat. The woman was allowed to pull her child out, but two suspects drove off with her purse, cellphone, and car; police ultimately tracked the woman's BMW with the help of the car company, and arrested a 19-year-old male from Rodeo. [Facebook]
  • A new poll has found that 60% of Californians oppose cash reparations for Black residents. The poll finds Democrats about evenly split on the issue, with Republicans overwhelmingly opposed. [Bay Area News Group]
  • There are September 11th commemorations happening around the Bay Area today. [NBC Bay Area]
  • We're in for a windy Monday night into Tuesday thanks to a weak cold front moving in from Canada, but the rest of the week should be sunny and warm. [Chronicle]
  • Residents of the Oakland Estuary marinas say pirates there are becoming more brazen in stealing boats. [KPIX]
  • Following a typical holiday slump, the number of homes on the market in San Francisco jumped up 20 percent last week. [Socketsite]
  • A new ABC docuseries, "Never Let Him Go," details the story of Scott Johnson, a math genius from California and an openly gay man whose family believed for decades he was killed while in Australia in 1988. [SFGate]
  • The Chronicle profiled an SF developer who has continued building condos throughout the pandemic, Sean Sullivan, and selling those units to young buyers. [Chronicle]

Photo: Jessica Yap