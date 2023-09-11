- A woman was carjacked Sunday morning in Piedmont while she was trying to put her child in a carseat. The woman was allowed to pull her child out, but two suspects drove off with her purse, cellphone, and car; police ultimately tracked the woman's BMW with the help of the car company, and arrested a 19-year-old male from Rodeo. [Facebook]
- A new poll has found that 60% of Californians oppose cash reparations for Black residents. The poll finds Democrats about evenly split on the issue, with Republicans overwhelmingly opposed. [Bay Area News Group]
- There are September 11th commemorations happening around the Bay Area today. [NBC Bay Area]
- We're in for a windy Monday night into Tuesday thanks to a weak cold front moving in from Canada, but the rest of the week should be sunny and warm. [Chronicle]
- Residents of the Oakland Estuary marinas say pirates there are becoming more brazen in stealing boats. [KPIX]
- Following a typical holiday slump, the number of homes on the market in San Francisco jumped up 20 percent last week. [Socketsite]
- A new ABC docuseries, "Never Let Him Go," details the story of Scott Johnson, a math genius from California and an openly gay man whose family believed for decades he was killed while in Australia in 1988. [SFGate]
- The Chronicle profiled an SF developer who has continued building condos throughout the pandemic, Sean Sullivan, and selling those units to young buyers. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jessica Yap