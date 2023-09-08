- After a major outage Thursday, Square says its services are "steadily regaining their functionality." The company has not yet explained what happened to cause both Square and Cash App to malfunction. [KPIX]
- Police in Hayward fatally shot a man who was holding a BB gun on Wednesday night outside a Safeway, following reports that he brandished the weapon at two women. [ABC 7]
- A 17-year-old Oakland boy was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly admitted to killing a man in San Leandro in January. [KRON4]
- There's a hearing today in the Antioch Police Department racist texting scandal. [NBC Bay Area]
- Ronnell Spencer, who's been charged in a deadly 2022 San Jose shooting, violently brought his trial opening to a close Thursday when he attacked his own attorney, moments before opening statements were set to be given. [Bay Area News Group]
- Berkeley's city council is planning to vote this year on whether to raise the height limit for buildings in its Southside neighborhood to 12 stories, which would allow for the creation of over 2,000 new housing units. [Chronicle]
- Wine country hospitality mogul Bill Foley has purchased the Farmhouse Inn in Sonoma County, which is best known for its restaurant which held a Michelin star for 14 years, until 2021. [Chronicle]
- In case you hadn't heard, the Apple event next week is expected to include the unveiling of the iPhone 15 with USB-C charging, getting rid of Apple's lightning cable for the first time. [CNN]
