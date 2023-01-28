Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have apparently come out against new affordable housing in the wealthy Bay Area city of Atherton where they live, the Mercury News reported.

Atherton, California, has been named as the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home for the past three years, according to CNBC, with a median home price of $9 million.

The town had reportedly faced criticism for its lack of affordable housing and the city council had agreed to rezone parts of the town to allow for more earlier this month after much controversy. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week. Mercury News reported that an Atherton landowner near the border with Redwood City was interested in constructing multiple units on his property, but some councilmembers and residents worry about an increase in traffic.

The Currys, some of the city’s most high-profile residents, have reportedly also voiced their concerns about safety and privacy, calling for the process to be stopped before it even begins.

Mercury News obtained a copy of an email that the Currys reportedly sent to Atherton mayor Mayor Bill Widmer and City Manager George Rodericks. It reads:

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting,” the couple wrote just hours before the Atherton City Council convened to discuss revisions to its 2023-2031 housing element. Due Jan. 31, the plan lays out how the affluent burg will meet a state mandate to increase its supply of affordable, multi-family housing over the next eight years … We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood (Blvd.). Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

According to the Chronicle, the Currys might not get to have too much of a say. If the town fails to adopt a plan for affordable housing by the end of the month that was approved by state authorities, the California Department of Housing and Community Development could step in and take over decision-making, the Chronicle reported.

Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer told the Chronicle in an e-mail that, “I cannot comment as I do not know what the Council will vote on as we respond to the State’s mandate to produce housing in a fully built out community.”

