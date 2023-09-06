San Francisco residents were being advised to avoid the area of Eddy and Franklin streets Wednesday afternoon, due to a standoff with an armed suspect.

Police received a report of an armed man in the vicinity of the Fillmore District at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday. As NBC Bay Area reports, they ultimately found the suspect inside a car with a gun at Eddy and Franklin streets.

The man reportedly has not responded to officers' attempts to communicate with him.

Hostage and crisis negotiators are on the scene, and no further details about the suspect or what was happening before the standoff have been released.

This situation seems likely to impact traffic on Franklin Street for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images