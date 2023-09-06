- Ground has been broken on the new recreation plaza in U.N. Plaza, despite ongoing vocalized objections from some supervisors. The Heart of the City Farmers' Market has already moved to Fulton Plaza a block away. [Chronicle]
- In his first big review since the departure of main critic Soleil Ho, the Chronicle's associated restaurant critic Cesar Hernandez writes pretty harshly of Matt Horn's burger spot Matty's Old Fashioned in Oakland. Making comparisons to the toxic masculinity satire of Ken's mojo dojo casa house in Barbie, Hernandez says the restaurant is "dripping with an exhausting masculine energy," with an overpriced $19 hot dog and basically the burger is the only thing to order on the menu. [Chronicle]
- A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near Highway 29 in Lake County, leading to some evacuation orders. [KTVU]
- A tanker truck overturned on I-780 in Benicia following a collision with a Jaguar, spilling liquid asphalt across the freeway. [KTVU]
- One man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred at a Santa Clara bar, the Normandy House Lounge, on Saturday night. [KPIX]
- ICYMI, Elon Musk has been publicly threatening to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, claiming they have depressed Twitter/X's ad revenue. [CNN]
- San Jose-based Roku says it will cut 10% of its workforce, or around 360 employees, as it reports slightly stronger-than-expected revenue for its third quarter. [KPIX]
- Having been swept by the Cubs, the Giants have all but slipped out of wild-card contention, trailing by three games and falling back to .500 for the first time since June. [Bay Area News Group]
- Five more SF restaurants and bars have been granted Legacy Business status: Mario's Cigar Store Cafe, Frascati, The Irish Bank, The Dubliner, and Mitchell's Ice Cream. [Eater]
Photo: Wikimedia