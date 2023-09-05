For what sounds like less than an hour on Tuesday, all United Airlines flights were grounded and prevented from taking off due to an as-yet-unexplained "technology issue."

United Airlines has had another chaotic summer this year, with back-end technology and staffing issues that have led to a potential flight attendant strike and picket lines happening at airports across the country last week. And on Tuesday morning, just as some Labor Day Weekend travelers were still making their way back home, some kind of technology issue grounded all flights around 10:30 a.m.

A post on X explained the situation at 10:38 a.m. PT, saying, "We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."

A subsequent tweet at 10:50 a.m. said "The ground stop is now lifted."

This inconvenient outage comes amid widespread complaints from United's flight-attendant union regarding the flight-crew scheduling system and inordinately long wait times to get through to the scheduling desk.

If and when more details are provided about the reason for today's outage, we will post them here.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Tim Gouw