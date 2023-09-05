- A 7-Eleven store in Oakland was hit with a robbery Sunday, and then a dead body was found outside hours later on Monday. The robbery happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, when four men got out of a car and looted the store of all its tobacco products; the body was found on a mattress around 9 a.m. Monday. [KTVU]
- Those westbound lanes of I-80 between Vallejo and Hercules reopened just before 5 p.m. on Monday. Caltrans completed its work, which it said involved "major pavement repair work on the stretch of roadway, including pouring more than 9,000 cubic yards of concrete on three miles of lanes." [East Bay Times]
- Another pedestrian was killed in San Jose on Sunday — the 19th pedestrian death so far this year — when a juvenile in an allegedly stolen SUV drove onto a sidewalk and struck a man. [NBC Bay Area]
- CHP has arrested a woman, 35-year-old Alyssa Whitten of Santa Rosa, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision last week in Santa Rosa that killed an 18-year-old pedestrian. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle did a deep dive on car break-ins and why they’re so prevalent in San — none of this is revelatory but, basically, the city, police, and rental car companies need to ramp up efforts to educate tourists about never leaving anything in their cars. [Chronicle]
- A massive development that would include 45,000 new homes to built in a rural part of Fresno is nearing approval. [SFGate]
- First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms. [ABC News]
Photo: Scott Szarapka