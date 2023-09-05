An unidentified woman in her early 20s was shot at Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, and police describe her as an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of gunshots between two white Lexus vehicles.

As people gathered to picnic at Lake Merritt on a sunny Labor Day Monday afternoon, the Chronicle reports on a tragic and unfortunate outcome for one of them. A woman they describe as “in her early 20s” was shot just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, an apparent innocent bystander hit by gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of 19th Street and Lakeside Drive.

The Chonicle’s review of dispatch audio says that a “single shooter got out of a car and started shooting.” KTVU adds that eyewitnesses say there was gunfire between two white Lexus vehicles.

"The guys were hanging out the window shooting at each other at point-blank range," a witness who declined to give his name tol KTVU. "It went on and on. Whatever, 10 or 15 seconds."

According to KGO, multiple witnesses immediately called police to the scene, and tried to give the victim aid before police arrived. KRON4’s report says she quickly received medical assistance from the Oakland Fire Department and a Falck ambulance, and that she’s currently listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

