Down in the Valley

SATURDAY: The Head and The Heart // Waxahatchee // Faye Webster // Rayland Baxter // Miya Folick

SUNDAY: The Head and The Heart // Dawes // Madison Cunningham // Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners // Shaina Shepherd

Date: September 2nd & 3rd

Saturday:Doors: 2:00pm | Show: 3:00pm

Sunday:Doors: 3:00pm | Show: 4:00pm

Venue: Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA

Following the announcement of this year's Down in the Valley music festival, anticipation is building among indie-folk fans as they prepare to descend on the stunning vineyards of Napa, California for a weekend of unforgettable musical experiences. Scheduled for September 2-3, 2023, the intimate, two-day event boasts an impressive line-up featuring The Head and The Heart, Dawes, Madison Cunningham, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, and more.

With doors opening at 3:00 p.m. and showtime at 4:00 p.m., audiences can expect a captivating series of performances against the picturesque, alluring backdrop of Oxbow RiverStage. Ticket prices range from $75.00 for single-day general admission to $199.50 for a two-day VIP experience.

The Head and The Heart, whose fifth and most recent album, Every Shade of Blue, was released on April 29, 2022, will perform on both days of the festival, setting the stage for an enthralling journey through their discography. Attendees can also look forward to an electrifying fusion of folk-rock and compelling storytelling delivered by Los Angeles-based band Dawes. Their musical trajectory skyrocketed with the release of their eighth album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, in July 2022.

Not to be outshined, Madison Cunningham, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter hailing from California, graces the event with her unique blend of West Coast folk-rock, fresh off the heels of her Grammy-winning album Revealer. With a knack for injecting modern indie style into the melodic introspection of classical folk, Cunningham has established herself as a standout talent in the genre.

Adding to this rich display of talent, attendees can expect engaging performances from rising stars Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, known for their folk-rock work, and the versatile vocal powerhouse Shaina Shepherd, whose sound encompasses both soul and alternative-grunge.

Down in the Valley showcases a myriad of influences and styles, promising an experience that bridges the visceral intensity of rock with poignant folk storytelling. Audiences will find themselves immersed in a dynamic musical landscape that traverses diverse genres, united by passion and authenticity.

As festival-goers prepare to converge on Napa's Oxbow RiverStage, Down in the Valley promises to be a celebration of musical talent, connecting indie-folk fans from around the world in a breathtaking natural setting. Whether a long-time aficionado or an eager newcomer, this event is sure to leave an indelible impression on all who attend. With tickets in high demand and an incredible line-up of award-winning artists, Down in the Valley is set to become the music lover's destination of choice in 2023.