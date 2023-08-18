- San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin is on a press tour to announce that he’s going to introduce a new bill to bring back SF's emergency sirens, which have been offline since 2019 awaiting a security upgrade that the city wouldn’t (or couldn’t) pay for. The new bill would direct funding to rehabilitate the city-wide outdoor public warning system, which he says is important in the wake of the Maui wildfires. [KGO]
- SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler will sit out tonight’s game against the Braves to serve his one-game suspension, which he received after returning to the team's dugout after being ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Rays. He also has to pay a fine for an undisclosed amount, all over an argument with the ump about balls and strikes during an at-bat. [EB Times]
- There was another driverless car snafu Thursday night when a Cruise robotaxi carrying a passenger near the Tenderloin collided with a siren-blaring and light-flashing fire truck on its way to an emergency scene, causing minor injuries to the car’s occupant. [KNTV]
- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are coming to California on Friday for vacation, with one leg in Lake Tahoe and another visit to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors, first responders, and local officials. [KPIX].
- The West Coast’s first hurricane, Hurricane Hilary, expected this weekend, could bring severe flooding to California’s deserts such as Palm Springs, Yucca Valley and the Mojave National Preserve when they see multiple years' worth of precipitation across three days. [SFGATE]
- A California state appeals courts gave two men who say they were sexually molested by Michael Jackson as children the go-ahead to sue his production companies for allegedly enabling the abuse and failing to protect them. [Chronicle]
- Contra Costa’s I-80 will be closed for re-paving this weekend, starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., between state Highway 4 in Hercules and Cummings Skyway in Crocket. [KNTV]
- A former Milpitas High School teacher, 56-year-old suspect, Daniel McQuigg, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his students in 2016, who just reported it last month. [Mercury News]
