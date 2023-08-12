- In its 15th year, San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival attracted a crowd of more than 75,000 fans Friday to watch performances from Kendrick Lamar, Interpol, Janelle Monae, and the DJ stylings of Shaquille O’Neal, who brought out Warriors guard Gary Payton II. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday, with the 1975, Cigarettes After Sex, Megan Thee Stallion Odesza, and more. [Mercury News / Chronicle]
- And if you’re going, you might be able to snag a ride home from a self-driving cab, because Waymo and Cruise will be sending their cars there all three days. That follows the city’s hotly contested approval of robotaxi service expansion Thursday night. [Examiner]
- But don’t forget that there are still many OSL-related street closures and updated public transit schedules this weekend. The Standard has a roundup.
- Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was sent to jail Friday pending trial, following a judge’s decision to revoke SBF's bail after prosecutors presented evidence that he had attempted to influence witnesses against him. He’s heading to a New York prison, leaving house arrest at his Stanford professor parents’ Palo Alto residence. [Mercury News]
- Richmond District burger joint, Uncle Boy’s, was hit by a burglar who didn’t break in by shattering the restaurant’s window glass — the thief removed the entire window glass and left it intact to steal thousands of dollars from the cash register. [KRON4]
- The death toll in the Maui wildifres has reached 80, and reports show that more than 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed. [SFGATE]
Image via Wikimedia Commons/Fred von Lohmann from san francisco.