- A Sunnyvale dentist, Zaid Yousif Sharma, has been arrested after a hidden camera was discovered in the bathroom of his office. Authorities allege that he recorded videos of multiple victims, including children, using the restroom, and he now faces charges including child pornography possession and peeping. [Mercury News]
- As Outside Lands gets underway, its SOMA dance tent was already abruptly shut down on Friday afternoon due to safety concerns after the floor got broken. No injuries were reported. [SFGATE]
- The San Francisco Giants are playing the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, and that means current Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will face off against his old team. [KPIX]
- The prolific, Michelin-awarded Peruvian chef behind South Bay’s Peruvian restaurant La Costanera, is opening up a new restaurant in San Francisco's NoPa neighborhood. [SF Biz Journal]
- The long-time SF Italian restaurant staple, the Richmond District’s Mescolanza, will close on August 19th due to the “rising cost of operations.” [SFGATE]
- Jeffrey Ferguson, the Fullerton judge accused of killing of his wife earlier this month is facing first-degree murder, but his lawyers are arguing that the charge “an accident and nothing more.” [EB Times]
- The death toll of the Maui wildfires has risen to 67, and residents are returning to find their homes in Lahaina burnt to the ground. [KTVU]
- Four men were arrested in connection to a June 25 homicide in San Francisco this week, police said. [KRON4]
