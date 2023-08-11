As part of the ongoing crackdown on drug sales and use in San Francisco's Tenderloin, an Oakland man was arrested this week and his home was searched, leading to a significant seizure of illegal drugs.

25-year-old Marcos Carcamo is in custody facing multiple drug charges, including including possession of fentanyl for sale and possession of methamphetamine for sale. As the SFPD explains, Carcamo was located on Wednesday, August 9, on the 900 block of Eddy Street, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was found to be carrying several hundred dollars in cash, and around 100 grams of narcotics.

Subsequently, officers served search warrants on Carcamo’s vehicles and his residence on 72nd Avenue in Oakland, and they found a large cache of drugs. This included 2,168 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of base rock cocaine, 72 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, and two grams of cocaine salt.

Police also seized $58,000 in U.S. currency, and one loaded ghost gun.

As KPIX reports, Carcamo was expected to appear in court today, Friday.

This arrest comes at a time of heightened attention on the Tenderloin and drug crime in general, as Mayor London Breed and Police Chief Bill Scott attempt to shift the prevailing narrative that San Francisco is soft on crime — which has contributed to our "doom loop" or "doom spiral."

At a Tenderloin neighborhood safety meeting last week, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins openly blamed judges in San Francisco Superior Court for repeatedly letting drug suspects walk free.

"The courts are the biggest barrier," Jenkins said. "We do everything we can and you can see the same person out on the street the same day. Repeat and chronic offenders are selling the most deadly substance we’ve seen in this city. That tells you something about what has been going on in the courtrooms of this city."

Jenkins said her office had made many requests to keep drug suspects behind bars pending trial, citing the deadly nature of fentanyl in particular, but judges had only granted those requests in 16 out of 100 cases.

In addition to arresting more drug dealers, police have also been arresting drug users for possession and public intoxication, with the goal being to push them toward accepting services and treatment. A full accounting of the results of that effort is yet to come.

The arrest of Carcamo is being attributed to the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC), the new Civic Center command center that is coordinating the crackdown effort, which is a joint effort by the SFPD, the Department of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Health, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol.

Federal agents have also been working with local law enforcement, and a broader sting operation or sweep, like those we've seen in some years past, may still be to come.

While Carcamo is in custody, the SFPD says this is an open investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."