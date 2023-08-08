- Alameda County DA Pamela Price’s office has dropped “three strikes” enhancement charges against two suspects charged with murdering 75-year-old Pak Ho in 2021. This was not an unexpected move, as Price campaigned on the promise she wouldn’t pursue enhancements, and the two suspects still face life sentences if found guilty. [Bay Area News Group]
- An SF City Hall human resources investigation found Supervisor Shamann Walton was indeed guilty of retaliating against a sheriff’s cadet after an incident last summer where Walton berated the cadet and used the n-word. But there will probably be no consequence for this, unless the full Board of Supervisors votes to admonish Walton, which none of them have called for since the June 2022 incident. [Chronicle]
- We hear word that the Whole Foods proposed for the former Best Buy at Geary and Masonic streets plans to open in 2025, though that statement comes from the realtor that owns that SF City Center mall, not from Whole Foods itself. Acadia Realty Trust President and CEO Kenneth Bernstein said he expected the Whole Foods opening there to be a “a ’25 event,” though that’s aspirational, because the Whole Foods doesn’t have all its permits yet. [SFGate]
- 17-year-old Saratoga teen Katie Schneider has been missing more than a month, though the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office found her white Honda Accord, unoccupied, on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park. [Hoodline]
- A federal appeals court is allowing a lawsuit to move forward from the family of a San Quentin guard who died from COVID after that prison’s unfortunately handled inmate transfer. [Los Angeles Times]
- Now that the PAC-12 is down to just four teams, Cal and Stanford are angling for invites to either the Atlantic Coast Conference or the Big Ten, and hopes to avoid the unappealing prospects of a Mountain West merger or going entirely indpendent. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: @shamannwalton via Twitter