- Two people in Contra Costa County died from Legionnaires' Disease, and it's suspected that they might have contracted it from a spa located in Richmond. The Contra Costa Health department said that both had recently visited the Zen Day Spa, and a third person also became sick after using the spa’s jacuzzi in June but recovered. [KPIX]
- Multiple sinkholes in Alameda led to water shutoffs and road closures, affecting dozens of residents in the area. One sinkhole resulted from a water main break on Lincoln Avenue, followed by another sinkhole on Otis Drive caused by a separate water main break, but service was restored by Saturday afternoon. [Chronicle]
- An overnight sideshow in Antioch led to three subsequent car crashes — one car crashed into a fire hydrant, another landed in a river, and one more ended up in the Antioch Marina. Three individuals were treated at a hospital for injuries, and one person was arrrested. [KTVU]
- North San Pablo residents were evacuated last week after a large and unstable collection of homemade chemicals were found in a residence, but all were allowed back in their homes by Friday. [Mercury News]
- The annual World Dog Surfing Championships took place Saturday at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, attracting thousands of people to watch the surfing pups — and the Chronicle has pictures.
- Alaska Airlines is going to drop several Bay Area flights in 2024 amid restructuring and rescheduling, starting in January. [SFGATE]
- A Walnut Creek man, 35-year-old Brandon Delliquadri, 35, was arrested on multiple rape charges last month over the past few years, and police believe there are more survivors. [KRON4]
- And a 17-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with an alleged rape that occurred in the Concord BART station’s parking structure around noon Friday. [Mercury News]
Feature image via Unsplash/Vladimir Kudinov.