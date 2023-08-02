The defense team for David DePape, the Canadian national and longtime Bay Area resident who was seen on camera dealing a violent blow to the skull of Paul Pelosi in October, wants access to the scene of the alleged crime. This is in DePape's federal trial, which is set to begin November 9; the state case against DePape still doesn't have a trial date. [NBC Bay Area]

The Chronicle continues to feel bad about the "doom loop" narrative it helped promote, and now there's a big, photo-rich piece from John King about six areas or blocks in San Francisco where things are just swell. "The media narrative in recent months has focused so intently on the crises in areas like the Tenderloin and Union Square that outsiders might think all 49 square miles had spun downward into a cesspool of crime-plagued streets and drug bazaars," King writes. Right.

"The media narrative in recent months has focused so intently on the crises in areas like the Tenderloin and Union Square that outsiders might think all 49 square miles had spun downward into a cesspool of crime-plagued streets and drug bazaars," King writes. Right. Bay Area residents are being told not to consume shellfish, especially clams and mussels, that are sport-fished from the waters off the San Mateo coast, due to detected levels of a neurotoxin. Professionally fished shellfish is subjected to regular testing and should be ok. [ABC 7]

Professionally fished shellfish is subjected to regular testing and should be ok. [ABC 7] A new high school in Oakland for gang-impacted youth, The Freedom School, has not even had its first day yet, and it was just robbed of a bunch of its electronic equipment. [KRON4]

SF-based DoorDash is doing well, and just posted record levels of orders and revenue in the second quarter of the year. [KPIX]

After cutting 10% of its workforce earlier this year, more cuts appear to be in store at Salesforce. [KRON4]

I guess Dianne Feinstein was supposed to be at that 150th anniversary of the cable car this morning, but she was a no-show. [Chronicle]

The original Philz Coffee location at 24th and Folsom is closing. [KPIX]

This is making national news: A sex worker in Seattle was allegedly kidnapped by an Oregon man, sexually assaulted, taken to his Klamath Falls home, and locked in a cinderblock cell, from which she managed to escape. [Associated Press]

Top image: In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made. Speaker Pelosi was not at home at the time of the attack. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)