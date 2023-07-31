  • There was a deadly domestic violence stabbing in Redwood City on Sunday that left one woman dead. A blood-covered suspect was arrested outside a home on the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, and two women were reportedly stabbed inside the home. [KTVU]
  • A car fire Saturday night on the outskirts of Livermore on I-580 eastbound ignited a hillside and led to an 87-acre brush fire before it was contained about 90 minutes later. [Chronicle]
  • Elon Musk's new glowing, pulsating X on top of Twitter HQ is obviously upsetting the building's neighbors. [KPIX]
  • As we mentioned last week, the accused killer of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee, Nima Momeni, is due in court for a preliminary hearing today with his new, Florida-based attorney. [KRON4]
  • A 34-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested early Sunday for a suspected hit-and-run, DUI injury crash. [KPIX]
  • A drummer who performs regularly at Fisherman's Wharf says his van with all his equipment in it was stolen from outside his home in Antioch. [NBC Bay Area]
  • Anchor Brewing's taproom officially closed on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
  • The U.N. says we are now in an era of "global boiling." [KPIX]

