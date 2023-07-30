Police found a dead body near in the parking lot of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, just a few blocks east of Lake Merritt, near Oakland High School, on Saturday morning.

Oakland Police reported that they received distress calls about an unresponsive person in the 600 block of Alma Avenue, prompting a response to the scene around 11 a.m,, according to KNTV. First responders reportedly found a victim who appeared to have suffered gun wounds and head trauma, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to OPD officer Rosalia Lopez.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

The fatal shooting was one of many over the weekend — several separate incidents left two dead total and six others injured throughout Oakland, according to the Chronicle.

Another shooting reportedly occurred on the 9100 block of Date Street in East Oakland just before 10 p.m. Saturday, which left two people injured. A drive-by, as well, occurred early Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m. on Interstate 980 in Oakland that injured one. The victim’s condition is unknown, as the Chronicle reported.

Friday also reportedly saw four shootings: A woman was fatally shot around 3 p.m., and three separate shootings also reportedly occurred within one hour on Friday night, one as a part of a road rage incident in West Oakland and two in another drive-by shooting in East Oakland.

Meanwhile, Oakland residents have been growing increasingly upset amid a crime uptick. A Thursday night meeting on crime gathered a big crowd to face off with Alameda County DA Pamela Price and Oakland PD top brass, as we previously reported.

Feature image via Google Street View.