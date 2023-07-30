- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Morgan Hill, southeast of San Jose, early Sunday morning. The earthquake happened at 6:49 a.m. along the Calaveras Fault, which runs through the South Bay, but no injuries or damage were reported. [KNTV]
- The Taylor Swift concerts this weekend looks like it’s a boon to our local economy. The South Bay’s public transit system, the VTA light rail, said that it had a historic ridership of about 23,400 Saturday night — mostly people at the Taylor Swift concert — and even a local Santa Clara pizza chain said it made an extra $3,000 Saturday night from the influx. [KPIX]
- Two women were stabbed in what’s believed to be a domestic violence incident, leaving one woman dead and another injured early Sunday in unincorporated Redwood City. Police took a man into custody. [Chronicle]
- A new restaurant and events venue called the Holbrook House will open up at One Sansome Sreet in downtown SF in September, which can host up to 2,000 people. Some renderings show an ornate exterior and upscale interior with vibes like “an early 20th-century Parisian train station with jungle accents.” [SF Standard]
- A massive brawl in San Rafael on Friday night involving dozens of people devolved into a beer-bottle-throwing knife fight, and two were ultimately arrested. [Chronicle]
- The annual "Kahuna Kupuna" (Hawaiian for "big chief, wise elder”) surfing event took place on Saturday in Pacifica. It’s the only surf competition for people over the age of 40. [Mercury News]
- Three brush fires broke out in the East Bay (in Livermore and Martinez) on Saturday, but all were contained by Saturday evening. [KNTV]
Image via Unsplash/Amogh Manjunath.