- The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a man who fell into McCovey Cove Tuesday morning. The person fell in next to Oracle Park just after 6 a.m., near Lefty O'Doul Bridge, apparently after just looking over the railing, and he was in the water for about ten minutes. [SFFD/Twitter]
- Workers at the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park have unionized. [SF Business Times]
- A man was fatally shot Sunday night in a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Santa Rosa, and police are seeking two suspects. [KRON4]
- The California legislature has approved $16 million grant program for federally recognized Indian tribes in the state to identify, investigate and publicize cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people. [Bay Area News Group]
- Whale-watching tours in SF Bay used to be big business — and the whales used to be a lot harder to find — but business is flagging along with tourism in general. [KPIX]
- Sacramento native Greta Gerwig has made box-office history as the first female director to be at the helm of a movie that grossed over $155 million in its opening weekend. [Chronicle]
- A Bay Bridge series between the A's and the Giants kicks off tonight, and A's fans are encouraging Giants fans to join in their protest against the team owners and the planned relocation to Las Vegas. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Yoshio Kohara/Wikimedia