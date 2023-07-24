- Carlos Dominquez, the 21-year-old suspect arrested in a series of stabbings in Davis in early May, began a competency hearing in a Yolo County court today. The process of empaneling a jury has begun, and Dominguez's defense attorney revealed that his client had been on a 5150 psychiatric hold at a mental facility as recently as Friday. [Davis Enterprise]
- In a major move to try to spur more residential development in SF, the Board of Supervisors appears to be mulling a change to the city's longstanding affordable-inclusion rules. Projects could see their affordabile-unit requirement go from over 20% to 12%, depending on the neighborhood, and other fees could be slashed as well. [Chronicle]
- Pretending like the stadium hasn't been open for nine years and played host to hundreds of concerts and football games, every news outlet in the Bay Area would like to explain to Taylor Swift fans (and, in some cases, their parents) how to get in and out of Levi's Stadium for Ms. Swift's sold-out Friday and Saturday shows. To be fair, it'll be a mess. You should leave Thursday. [KTVU]
- A gun battle Monday afternoon in downtown Oakland left several cars riddled with bullets, but no injuries have been reported. [KRON4]
- It turns out the battle unfolding over Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blum's Stinson Beach house, and whether it gets sold, is between Feinstein and her daughter from a previous marriage, and Blum's daughters from a previous marriage. [Chronicle]
- A 93-year-old Oakland man just became the oldest person ever to climb Yosemite's Half Dome. [KTVU]
- The Santa Barbara News-Press, one of the oldest newspapers in the state at 168 years old, is shutting down and just laid off all its employees. [SFGate]