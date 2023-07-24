- The San Francisco Marathon broke some records on Sunday, and had 5,000 more participants than last year's race. This second SF Marathon since the pandemic broke the 40th anniversary record from 2017 and featured clear skies and 29,431 runners. [Chronicle]
- NIMBY neighbors are trying to shut down a plan to convert a La Quinta hotel in Millbrae into housing for the homeless. The owners want to sell and say the 99-room airport hotel is no longer profitable, but the city of Millbrae has around 20 homeless people these days, and neighbors object to others being bused in to live there from other parts of the county. [KPIX]
- Someone on Twitter is impersonating one Taylor Swift fan in the Bay Area to scam would-be Eras Tour ticket buyers. Sarah Peters, of Livermore, says someone stole her photo and is using it to hawk Seattle concert tickets. [ABC 7]
- Elon Musk unveiled his new "X" logo and branding for Twitter Sunday night, and it's already getting some snark. The "X" was projected on the side of the Twitter building last night, and Musk says the branding "will certainly be refined." [KPIX / NBC Bay Area]
I was laid off from Twitter today. I was the designer in charge of our new rebranding to X.— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) July 24, 2023
I learned so much in my 2.5 weeks at the company but I’m excited to see where I land next.
If you’re hiring a self taught, junior designer please DM me. Graphic design is my passion! pic.twitter.com/n90VkmDuYb
- Despite narratives about SF's downtown being dead, there's been a spate of new bar openings in the last six months, amounting to something of a bar boom. [Chronicle]
- Google Chromebook laptops, of which the Oakland Unified School District and others bought thousands during the pandemic to help with remote learning, all have baked-in death dates after which their software can't be updated — something which Google says is necessary to maintain security. [Bay Area News Group]
- A woman was found dead Saturday in an apparent grizzly bear attack about one mile outside Yellowstone National Park in Montana. [New York Times]
Top image via Elon Musk/Twitter