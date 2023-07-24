The chaos at Twitter might be hard to keep up with, but ICYMI, owner Elon Musk announced Sunday that the company would undergo a sudden name change to "X” and all branding would follow suit.

Less than 24 hours later, that apparently involved the Market Street headquarter building, where contractors tried — and failed — to take down the iconic "@twitter," according to the Standard. Apparently, they lacked the necessary permits for equipment on the street — and as a result, the San Francisco Police Department stepped in to shut it all down around 12:50 p.m.

Welp, @twitter name so coming off the building right now but @elonmusk didn’t get permit for the equipment on the street so @SFPD is shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/CFpggWwhhf — Wayne Sutton (@waynesutton) July 24, 2023

Reportedly, that left the 10th Street side of the building with a sign that only said “er.” (Same.) The Market Street side of the sign remained intact. The bird logo remains, despite Musk’s announcement on the platform that “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Supervisor Matt Dorsey was also on the scene, and reportedly pointed to a Cruise robotaxi that seemed to be confused by the work equipment at 10th Street. "This is so 2023,” he said.

Amid the spectacle, social media users posted photos and videos of the botched attempt. Twitter's — er, X’s — own trending topics include “#RIPTwitter,” filled with reactions and jokes.

The police shut down the operation to remove Twitter’s name and replace it with X headquarters as Elon Musk reportedly didn’t get permit for all the equipment on the street. pic.twitter.com/K9IrZVNr8d — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 24, 2023

The New York Times reported that the San Francisco headquarters will also soon see conference room names changing to words with the letter X in them, such as “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy."

The ultimate goal for Elon is reportedly to turn Twitter into an “everything app” called X with everything from social networking to banking to shopping. He's already in the past tried to start several companies either named X or with X in the title, and even named one of his own children "X."

Feature image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.