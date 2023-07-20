- A bicyclist and a Lime scooter rider collided traumatic fashion on Market Street Wednesday afternoon. The two apparently made an audible crash at Fifth and Market, with their heads possibly knocking together, and the scene was reportedly bloody — both were hospitalized. This occurred in the same vicinity as a scooter-pedestrian crash several weeks ago that killed the pedestrian, a Dutch tourist. [Chronicle]
- Wednesday night's winning Powerball $1B ticket was sold in Los Angeles. Sorry. [KRON4]
- The SFPD has made an arrest in a Friday night carjacking that occurred near Seventh and Mission, in which a DoorDash/UberEats driver's car was stolen and it was caught on video. [NBC Bay Area]
- A car crash and a major police response shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 in Berkeley Wednesday night. [KRON4]
- Another freeway shooting: This one reportedly occurred Thursday morning around 5:15 a.m. on westbound I-580 in Oakland, and no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- San Francisco Airbnb hosts say their business is down due to all the bad press about the city. [KPIX]
- Tickets go up for grabs today at 2 p.m. for Stern Grove's Big Picnic concert on August 20, featuring Flaming Lips. [Eventbrite]
- Local bar guy Carlos Yturria (Treasury, White Cap) now has a business selling perfect, bubble-free, clear ice cubs (and other shapes) to local bars. [Chronicle]
