- Former DBI commissioner and Mohammed Nuru scandal figure Rodrigo Santos, who’s already pled guilty to fraud, tax evasion, lying to the FBI, has more problems after being cited for running his business out of (of course) an unpermitted building. A new Mission Local investigation finds the unsurprising revelation that Santos was working from a former shed that is now an unpermitted home office, but the surprising revelation that the soon-to-be-sentenced Santos continues to get hired for permit consulting work. [Mission Local]
- “Street ambassador” nonprofit Urban Alchemy is likely to face more questions after one of its ambassadors was seen in a Youtube video brandishing a nine-inch knife while on duty. Urban Alchemy is paid well by the city and is the subject of a separate new exposé in The Nation, and Supervisor Aaron Peskin said, “We cannot tolerate people on the city’s payroll — or anybody, for that matter — walking around with concealed weapons. It is not acceptable.” [Chronicle]
- A chain pilates studio called [solidcore] is hoping to take over the long-vacant ground floor at 2175 Market Street (at 15th Street). The [solidcore] chain has 109 locations nationwide, so its approval will face some extra Planning Commission scrutiny over the city’s formula retail rules. [Hoodline]
- Accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape was denied a motion to move his trial out of town to Ukiah, and the trial is still scheduled to start in SF on November 6. [Examiner]
- The California Supreme Court has very interestingly taken the position that it can overrule the U.S. Supreme Court, and just did so in a state labor law case allowing employees to sue employers over labor violations. [Chronicle]
- Local social media influencer Ricci Wynne continues to chase fame and attention over his recording of a carjacking this weekend, with the revelations that some other Youtuber tried to interview the theft victim while the victim was chasing the stolen car. [KPIX]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist