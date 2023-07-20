- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District declared another Spare the Air day for Friday, as Oregon’s Flat Fire continues to rage. High-elevation locations in the North Bay, East Bay, and Santa Clara may smell smoke (from Oregon!), and home and car air conditioning systems should be set to recirculate. [Examiner]
- Taylor Swift fans who didn't get tickets have been hanging out in parking lots and listening to the show throughout her Eras Tour, but Santa Clara police insist they won’t be tolerating any of that for next weekend’s shows. “While we appreciate the enthusiasm of Taylor Swift’s fans, there are no authorized external standing or sitting areas and [we] request that fans only come to Levi’s Stadium if they have a ticket,” the Santa Clara Police Department said in a statement. “We have seen thousands of fans come to other stadiums across the country, in hopes to enjoy the concert from outside the stadium. When this happens, the large crowds significantly impact traffic. This impacts the Taylor Swift concert experience for all fans.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Netflix subscriptions have surged since their recent password-sharing crackdown, but investors are still a little spooked over the writers’ and actors’ strikes. Netflix added nearly six million subscribers in the second quarter, but their stock still fell, as investors suspect the strike will be “quite a competitive battle.” [KRON4]
- Crypto firm Coinbase is moving its headquarters back to San Francisco, after previously moving out and making a big fuss over going “remote first.” [SFGate]
- The former head of the Junior 49ers youth football and cheerleading organization Athena Harven was indicted for embezzling nearly $260,000 from the organization. [Hoodline]
- Stanford Law School’s associate dean Tirien Steinbach has resigned after being suspended for “aligning with” the hecklers at a March 9 speech by a Trump-appointed judge. [Chronicle]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist