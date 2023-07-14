A 16-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of an adult male in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood on the night of July 4th, after the juvenile suspect turned himself in.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July holiday, near the intersection of Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street. SFPD officers responded to the area and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and soon succumbed to those injuries.

As the SFPD reports in a release, investigators with the Homicide Division identified a 16-year-old suspect from Oakland, and developed probable cause to obtain a Ramey warrant for the juvenile’s arrest. (A Ramey warrant is one issued by a judge before a prosecutor has filed charges.)

On Thursday, July 13, the unnamed suspect — unnamed because he is a juvenile — turned himself in to San Francisco police, and he has been booked into SF's Juvenile Justice Center for a charge of homicide.

This was SF's 27th homicide of the year to date, and the SFPD has recorded a total of 28 for the year — two more than the city had at this point last year.

Anyone who witnessed last week's shooting or has information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD'a anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or you can send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson