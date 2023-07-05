A man was found on a Bayview District street Tuesday night with gunshot wounds that proved to be fatal, and the case is being treated as a homicide.

Details are few, but the SFPD says in a release that officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:03 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street.

An adult male victim was located suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds." And the department says that despite officers' and medical staff's life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his wounds after being transported to the hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting and other details have not been shared.

The SFPD's Homicide Detail is now handling the case.

This looks potentially to be the 27th homicide of the year to date in San Francisco.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD'a anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or you can send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

