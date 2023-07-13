Sunday’s 30th Anniversary of the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market will feature a sneak preview of the former Marlena chefs’ upcoming restaurant 7 Adams, and a chance to pour one more out with the Anchor Brewing team, among 45 prominent Bay Area restaurants, food makers, and beverage companies.

The SF Ferry Building’s 125th anniversary party is currently underway Thursday afternoon, continuing through the 4-6 p.m. Happy Hour bash at Fort Point Ferry Building. But there’s another historic anniversary celebration in the works this weekend, as the farmers' market operator Foodwise (formerly CUESA) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market's with the Foodwise Summer Bash Sunday night from 5:30-8 p.m.

Image via Foodwise

While these two celebrated Ferry Building anniversaries happen to coincide, they are unrelated, and a mere calendar coincidence. According to a release from Foodwise, the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market started in 1993, "in the aftermath of the Loma Prieta earthquake, when local farmers, chefs, and Bay Area residents came together to create a public space on the Embarcadero to share, learn, and create community through good food.”

It’s a ticketed event, but your ticket buys you unlimited food and drinks from a who’s-who lineup of 45 prominent Bay Area’s restaurants, food and beverage makers, spirit companies, and wineries.

Image via Foodwise

And one last-minute addition is a real doozy. Foodwise informs SFist that recently departed Marlena chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher will be offering a “sneak preview” of their new restaurant venture 7 Adams at Sunday night’s event. Other prominent restaurants serving their finest bites include big players like Greens Restaurant, One Market Restaurant, Pizzeria Delfina, and Souvla, plus up-and coming indie darlings like Señor Sisig, Peaches Patties, Reem’s California, Three Babes Bakeshop, and a couple dozen more.

Image via Foodwise

On the beverage front, Foodwise has also confirmed to us that Anchor Brewing Co. will still be be serving their craft beers at the event, despite Wednesday’s shocking news that the brewery has declared bankruptcy and will close. Other beverages will include the cocktails of Nopa, plus Alkali Rye, Copalli Rum, Milagro Tequila, and a long list of other beer, wine, and spirits brands.

Given the sensational amount of booze being served, this is a 21+ event.

Image via Foodwise

There is plenty of razzle-dazzle at every Foodwise Summer Bash, though it is a separate event from the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, which continues every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. That farmers market is free to attend as always, though the Foodwise Summer Bash is ticketed admission. Foodwise says that “Proceeds provide vital funds for Foodwise’s farmers markets, food access initiatives, and education programs, which serve thousands of Bay Area residents and more than 130 local farms and small food businesses.”

Foodwise Summer Bash is Sunday, July 16, 5:30-8 p.m. at the San Francisco Ferry Building. $165-$1,000, Tickets here

Images via Foodwise