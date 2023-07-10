A 22-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the early morning hours of Monday near Lake Merritt in Oakland. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim was walking near the intersection of Lakeshore and Brooklyn avenues in the Cleveland Heights neighborhood at 3:11 a.m. when she tells police she heard a loud noise, as the East Bay Times reports. She then realized she had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was hospitalized for her injuries and was reportedly in stable condition this morning.

The woman did not provide any further information to police, and investigators still do not know if she was the intended target of the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes during a year of heightened gun violence in the East Bay, with lawmakers last week asking the Surgeon General to step in and produce a report on the affects of gun violence nationwide.

Injuries from gun violence are up a reported 180% compared to pre-pandemic years, with East Bay trauma centers seeing over 500 gun injuries each of the last several years. 2023 is on track to once again have over 500.

Oakland police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter's arrest in this case.

Anyone with information may call the OPD at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Photo via Unsplash