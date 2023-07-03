An incident that began with a police chase involving an allegedly stolen car on I-580 in the East Bay ended early Monday morning with one suspect fatally shot, either by a CHP officer or an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy.

The high-speed chase occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, and as NBC Bay Area reports, three suspects were in an allegedly stolen Hyundai Elantra when it crashed on the 1600 block of 163rd Avenue in Ashland — an unincorporated area of Alameda County next to San Leandro.

The three suspects exited the vehicle, and two of them allegedly "attacked" a CHP officer, and a struggle ensued on the ground.

As KTVU reports, per an Alameda County Sheriff's spokesperson, the suspects were doing "battle" with the CHP officer in an attempt to disarm the officer.

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy then arrived on the scene, observed the struggle, and fired on the suspects. The CHP officer also apparently fired, and it remains unclear who fired the fatal shot.

"The CHP fired and we fired," the spokesperson from the sheriff's office tells KTVU.

The CHP officer and the deputy were uninjured.

The other suspect in the fight was arrested, as was a third suspect who was found hiding nearby.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office and likely the state Attorney General's Office will be investigating the shooting.