- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is declining, for now, to file murder charges in the fatal shooting last week near Powell BART. Jenkins said there was not enough evidence at this time for a murder charge. [KTVU]
- There was a small house fire in the Lower Haight this afternoon (pictured above), after an outdoor staircase fire appeared to have spread to part of a two-story home on the 300 block of Steiner Street. The fire was fully contained within a short period, and the SFFD said no one was displaced. [SFFD/Twitter]
- The Oakland Police Commission remains in some disarray, they still have not found a new candidate for chief, and now Mayor Sheng Thao has removed a one of the commissioners. Amid infighting among commissioners, former Alameda County Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, whose term actually ended in October but she was serving as a holdover, has been removed. [KTVU]
- A San Rafael man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun and threatening people on a shoreline trail. [KPIX]
- There were a number of flight delays and cancellations today at SFO due to severe weather on the East Coast. [KPIX]
- Uber, Robinhood, and other Bay Area tech companies are still doing layoffs, but the numbers are relatively small. [Chronicle]
- If you're in the market for a $38.9M replica of the White House, you're in luck: There's one for sale in Hillsborough. [Hoodline]
Photo: J. Deeter