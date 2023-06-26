- Despite the presence of hundreds of thousands of people gathering to watch Sunday's parade and party in Civic Center, Pride Sunday came off without incident. The Castro was extremely busy both Saturday and Sunday, and police were out in force too. [ABC 7 / KPIX]
- BART had its busiest Sunday since the start of the pandemic due to the SF Pride festivities, clocking in just over 140,000 trips. "That's 6,000 more trips than Pride '22 and 117% of pre-COVID ridership projections for a June Sunday," BART says. [SFBART/Twitter]
- A young man who escaped street violence in Brazil to come to the Bay Area and work as a delivery driver was randomly shot and killed in West Oakland last week. The parents of 27-year-old Matheus Gaidos are now in the Bay Area seeking answers. [KTVU]
- A suspected drunk driver drove off a cliffside street in Santa Cruz on Sunday and plummeted into the Pacific, sustaining major injuries. [KRON4]
- A 15-year-old boy was shot and gravely injured in Santa Rosa Saturday, amid a fight between two groups of males in their teens and 20s which may have been linked to a homicide last week. [Bay City News]
- A Bay Area mom believes her 10-month-old was sickened by bacteria at Stinson Beach, after recent reports about sewage contaminating the waters there. [KRON4]
- State lawmakers are considering hiking tolls on Bay Area bridges again in order to help fund public transit and offset agencies' budget shortfalls, like BART's. [NBC Bay Area]
- Human remains found on Southern California's Mount Baldy may be those of actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking in January. [KTVU]
Photo: Darwin Bell