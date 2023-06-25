The Golden Gate Ferry announced schedule changes set to take effect starting June 26, which will only enhance ferry service to better align trips with ridership needs and improve connections with partner agencies.

According to its website, that means additional weekend trips between Tiburon ad San Francisco, and improved connections with Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) on Fridays and Saturdays. Plus, there will be some gate changes in San Francisco terminals. But there will be no service reductions, as KRON4 reported.

Here's the updated schedule.

You can check out all the schedule shifts here.

It will also have a small fare increase of an extra $0.25 starting July 1 (the same day the Golden Gate Bridge toll will increase, according to KRON4). Discounts will still be applied for Clipper users, seniors, youth, and persons with disabilities. The updated fare prices can be found here.

Image via Unsplash/Yang Liu.